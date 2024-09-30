Watch | Atishi, Delhi ministers inspect roads after vow to make capital pothole-free by October end

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, also speaking to reporters, said, "Manish Sisodia ji and I were inspecting the roads in East Delhi today. We are inspecting the main PWD roads, which have several potholes due to the rains and need urgent repairs. Following Arvind Kejriwal's directions, all Delhi ministers are out inspecting PWD roads across various parts of the state today. These roads will be repaired soon."

Atishi, on Sunday, had said Delhi would be free of potholes after all damaged Public Works Department (PWD) roads are repaired by the end of October.

In a press briefing, Atishi said she and all Delhi government ministers would start field inspection of roads across the city from Monday to assess the extent of damage and the repair needed.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday the repair work of all damaged roads in the city would start on a war footing following an assessment process.

Along with CM Atishi, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey and Model Town legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the former chief minister, inspected the damaged Roshanara Road on Friday and promised swift repair and a comprehensive review of all PWD roads.

(With PTI inputs)