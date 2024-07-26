West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi CM's house

"Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of Kejriwal to meet his wife Sunita," said a party member.
Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the excise policy linked case.
He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.
However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connection to CBI case.
Banerjee is here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, while most I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss.
Published 26 July 2024, 13:53 IST