West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi CM's house

Banerjee is here to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, while most I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to give it a miss.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 July 2024, 13:53 IST

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday visited the residence of her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to meet his wife Sunita, AAP said.

"Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of Kejriwal to meet his wife Sunita," said a party member.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the excise policy linked case.

He was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connection to CBI case.

Published 26 July 2024, 13:53 IST
