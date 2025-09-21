Stage set for Navaratri celebrations

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: Last minute preparations are underway for the Navaratri festival celebration in a grand manner in Dharwad. The century-year-old temples in Dharwad city are being illuminated with colourful lights and decorated with flowers. Series of religious and cultural programmes are planned for nine days beginning from September 22.</p><p>The added attraction of the Dasara festivities here is the Jamboo Savari. Dharwad is considered to be the only City apart from Mysuru to take out Jamboo Savari carrying the howdah of Goddess Durga.</p><p>The Dharwad Dasara Jamboo Savari Utsav Committee which is holding the Dasara festivities including the attractive Jamboo Savari is all set to celebrate the occasion. </p><p>Utsav Committee convener Gururaj Hunashimarad said the Dasara festivities in Dharwad would be organised like Mysore Dasara.</p><p>Tamed pachyderms would be the main attraction of the procession apart from the performances of nearly 40 performing art troupes from across the State.</p><p>More than 25 tableaux from all parts of North Karnataka depicting the cultural, mythological and historical events will be a part of the procession.</p><p><strong>Nine-day fair</strong></p><p>One event the people of Dharwad will be waiting eagerly every year is Laxminarayan Temple fair during Navaratri. The nine-day fair will begin on Monday and will culminate with Dasara celebration on Vijaya Dashami.</p><p>The Laxminarayan Temple situated at Ravivarpet and built 112 years ago is still a favourite haunt for the people during Dasara festivities. The nine-day fair preceding Dasara attracts large number of people from not only Dharwad but also surrounding areas. Hundreds of volunteers work during the nine-day Utsav to decorate the idols into different incarnations depicting the incidents scripted in epics.</p><p>The two-storey temple constructed in 1913 has a wooden ‘Kalasa’ atop and the marble idols of Laxmi and Narayan. It was a sculptor from Jaipur who carved the idols which are among the beautiful idols in North Karnataka. Narayan has four hands holding ‘Padma’ (lotus), ‘Shankha’ (conch), ‘Gada’ (Mace) and ‘Chakra’ (Lethal Wheel) while Laxmi holds a lotus in one hand and blesses with the other.</p><p>The fair held in its traditional form has not lost its attraction and splendour despite the emergence of other modern modes of entertainment. People cutting across caste and creed throng the temple decorated beautifully and have darshan of deity Laxminarayan who will have nine different ‘avataras’ during Navaratri.</p><p><strong>Special occasion</strong></p><p>The fair also assumes importance for the womenfolk as this is the only occasion during the year they can buy some traditional household articles. Once the fair is over these articles will not be available elsewhere in the market. Besides the religious fervour, the fair also provides a chance to taste North Karnataka’s delicious items like ‘Mirchi’, ‘bhaji’ and ‘girmit’. Those who have left Dharwad and are staying away from the City fondly remember the Navaratri Utsav and the nostalgia associated with it.</p><p>Another venue of Navaratri celebration that attracts the people in large number is Venkateshwar Temple in Reddy Colony near Saraswatpur of Dharwad. Here also Lord Venkateshwara’s idol is beautifully decorated on all the nine days and cultural, religious programmes are held during the celebrations.</p><p><strong>Dandiya</strong></p><p>Various women and cultural organisations are holding Dandiya during the nine-days. One such event is being held at Bhagini Samaj near Court Circle, while similar events are held at Laxmi temple in Narayanpur, and other areas.</p>