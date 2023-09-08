Where are G20 leaders staying in Delhi? Details here

US President Joe Biden will be staying at ITC Maurya Sheraton in Delhi's Chankyapuri.
Credit: Reuters File photo
Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Connaught Place will be hosting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Credit: PTI Photo
French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel, situated on Motilal Nehru Marg.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Imperial Hotel, Connaught Place will be hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be staying at New Delhi's Oberoi Hotel.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be staying at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
The Saudi Arabian delegation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be put up at Leela Hotel, Gurugram.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri will be welcoming Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
Credit: Reuters via Pool
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be staying at the Oberoi Hotel, Gurugram.
Credit: Reuters via Pool