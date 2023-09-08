Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Where are G20 leaders staying in Delhi? Details here

As India gets ready to host its first-ever G20 Summit, global leaders who are part of the bloc have begun arriving in Delhi, where the event will be hosted from September 9 amid tight security. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Japan's Fumio Kishida, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni are among the top leaders who have already landed in the national capital. Here's a look at major leaders who will be attending the G20 Summit and where they will be staying.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 11:06 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

US President Joe Biden will be staying at ITC Maurya Sheraton in Delhi's Chankyapuri.

Credit: Reuters File photo

ADVERTISEMENT
[object Object]

Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Connaught Place will be hosting UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PTI Photo

[object Object]

French President Emmanuel Macron will stay at the Claridges Hotel, situated on Motilal Nehru Marg.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

[object Object]

Imperial Hotel, Connaught Place will be hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

[object Object]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be staying at New Delhi's Oberoi Hotel.

Credit: PTI File Photo

[object Object]

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be staying at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

[object Object]

The Saudi Arabian delegation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be put up at Leela Hotel, Gurugram.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

[object Object]

Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri will be welcoming Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Credit: Reuters via Pool

[object Object]

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will be staying at the Oberoi Hotel, Gurugram.

Credit: Reuters via Pool

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 11:06 IST)
India NewsDelhiEmmanuel MacronRishi SunakG20Anthony AlbaneseG20 summitFumio KishidaRecep Tayyip Erdogan​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT