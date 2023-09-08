Where are G20 leaders staying in Delhi? Details here

As India gets ready to host its first-ever G20 Summit, global leaders who are part of the bloc have begun arriving in Delhi, where the event will be hosted from September 9 amid tight security. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina, Japan's Fumio Kishida, and Italy's Giorgia Meloni are among the top leaders who have already landed in the national capital. Here's a look at major leaders who will be attending the G20 Summit and where they will be staying.