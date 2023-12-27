Will check end-to-end encrypted calls of phones near Israel embassy: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will look into 'end-to-end encrypted calls' of active mobile numbers near the Israel Embassy as part of its probe into a low-intensity blast that occurred there on Tuesday night, sources in the police said.

Police have intensified its probe after the blast and have identified two suspects who were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion.

"It is hard to trace end-to-end encrypted calls, but with special investigative techniques and dump of nearby numbers, we can trace who were near and around the area where a low-intensity blast occurred," said a senior police official who requested anonymity.

Police said that there are several different social media applications that need to be checked and concerned companies will be communicated with.