'Will not control the judge', CJI refuses to defer hearing on Satyendar Jain's bail plea listed before another bench

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Thursday said that he will not control what the judge is doing in a particular matter listed before her, as the judge who has the case will decide.

The CJI, presiding over a bench, declined to intervene on the issue of listing of AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s petition for bail in a money laundering case before a bench headed of Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Appearing for Jain, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before the bench led by the CJI and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Singhvi said the matter should be deferred.

He contended the matter was earlier heard by a bench headed by Justice A S Bopanna.

“This case was listed before Justice Bopanna. He had heard it for 2.5 hours. Now the case is listed before Justice Bela Trivedi,” he said.