Woman electrocuted in logged rain water in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution on Saturday morning when she placed her foot in the rain water collected at a roadside in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said.

The incident took place in the C Block area of Yamuna Vihar near Moral Hospital at 7.39 am, they said.

The woman, Poonam, was on her way to the local market on foot when she was electrocuted, a police officer said.