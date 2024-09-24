Woman finds hidden cameras in rented home in Delhi, landlord's son held

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly installing spy cameras in the bedroom and washroom of his female tenant's home in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said Tuesday.

The victim, a civil service aspirant, was staying alone in the house for the past few months and would handover the keys to her landlord’s son Karan before going out of town, they said.

The matter came to fore after the woman noticed some unusual activity on her WhatsApp, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said "After being advised to check her linked devices, she discovered that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop and she promptly logged out of it,” she said.