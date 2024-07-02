Women helpline 181 to be run by Delhi govt now, not DCW: Kailash Gahlot

In a statement issued by the government, Gahlot was quoted as saying, "We are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of women in Delhi. We aim to provide a more integrated and efficient response to the needs of women in distress. Our department has made all necessary arrangements to handle calls effectively and provide timely assistance. I am confident that the Women Helpline number 181 will be operational again within a few days." This transition occurred following the directive from the central government which instructed the Department of Women and Child Development to manage 181 as per a letter to the Chief Secretary dated May 4 last year.