Picked up canines to be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.
Relocation shall not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.
August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from dog shelters shall be kept in abeyance for the time being.
Municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs.
Feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies keeping in view population, concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal ward.
Feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.
Notice boards shall be placed near designated feeding areas mentioning that stray dogs shall only be fed in such areas.
Persons found feeding stray dogs on the streets shall be liable to be prosecuted under relevant legal framework.
Expanding the scope of the matter pan-India, the bench impleaded all the states and Union Territories as parties in the matter and transferred to itself the pleas pending before different high courts on the issue of stray dogs.
Matter posted for hearing after eight weeks.
Published 22 August 2025, 06:00 IST