DGCA issues stricter breath analyser norms for air traffic controllers, others

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has mandated that at least 25 per cent of the air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and personnel carrying out safety-sensitive work at an airport will have to undergo a breath analyser test daily.

The revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in this regard will come into force after three months, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday.

Currently, the breath analyser test percentage required is 10 per cent and that has been increased to 25 per cent.

It will be applicable for air traffic controllers, ground staff, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground handling services personnel right.