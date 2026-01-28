Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash; Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs globally

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 12:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 12:54 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us