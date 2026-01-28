<h2>Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar killed in Baramati plane crash</h2>.<p>Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. He was 66.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-dy-cm-ajit-pawar-killed-in-baramati-plane-crash-3876937">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs globally in broader restructuring</h2>.<p>Amazon said on Wednesday it was cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide in the second major round of layoffs at the company in three months, as it restructures after pandemic-era over-hiring and expands the adoption of artificial intelligence tools.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/amazon-cuts-16000-jobs-globally-in-broader-restructuring-3877401">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ajit Pawar plane crash | 'Runway not in sight': Ministry of Civil Aviation details events leading to Baramati accident</h2>.<p>The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday released the sequence of events that occurred during the plane crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on board.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ajit-pawar-plane-crash-runway-not-in-sight-ministry-of-civil-aviation-details-events-leading-to-baramati-accident-3877286">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Texas halts H-1B visas at state universities, agencies, affecting Indians</h2>.<p>Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered state agencies and public universities to immediately halt new H-1B visa petitions, tightening hiring rules at taxpayer-funded institutions, a step likely to impact Indian professionals.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/texas-halts-h-1b-visas-at-state-universities-agencies-affecting-indians-3877330">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Baramati plane crash | Who were pilots Sumit Kapur and Shambhavi Pathak, flying Ajit Pawar's aircraft?</h2>.<p>An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members crash landed at the Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/who-were-pilots-sumit-kapoor-and-shambhavi-pathak-flying-ajit-pawars-plane-3877283">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ruckus in Karnataka Assembly: Is govt snooping on Governor, asks BJP as Congress claims Gehlot receiving 'instructions' from Delhi</h2>.<p>The Opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government of snooping on Lok Bhavan after Law Minister HK Patil said that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was receiving instructions from New Delhi over phone.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ruckus-in-karnataka-assembly-is-govt-snooping-on-governor-asks-bjp-as-congress-claims-gehlot-receiving-instructions-from-delhi-3877246">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russia, India to hold joint naval drills in February, say reports</h2>.<p>Russia and India will hold joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Ocean in February, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian Maritime College's press service.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/russia-india-to-hold-joint-naval-drills-in-february-say-reports-3877435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Reference to foreign powers creating 'conflict,' Army needs 'due verification': Madras High Court on Jana Nayagan row</h2>.<p>The bench said the issue raised, indeed, was a serious one and required due verification before screening.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/reference-to-foreign-powers-creating-conflict-army-needs-due-verification-madras-high-court-on-jana-nayagan-row-3877339">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After Bangladesh ouster, Pakistan threatens T20 World Cup boycott</h2>.<p>Following the ouster of Bangladesh from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the tournament in support of Bangladesh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/after-bangladesh-ouster-pakistan-threatens-t20-world-cup-boycott-3877096">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Amid wedding rumours with Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush offers prayers at Tirupati temple</h2>.<p>Indian cinema's Asuran Dhanush offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. Visuals of Dhanush visiting the Tirumala shrine are going viral on social media. Dhanush was accompanied by his sons, Linga and Yatra.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/amid-wedding-rumours-with-mrunal-thakur-dhanush-offers-prayers-at-tirupati-temple-3877184">Read more</a></p>