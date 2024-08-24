DH Evening Brief | CBI files FIR against former R G Kar college principal; Assam CM says Hindus not migrating to India from Bangladesh

The CBI on Saturday took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said. The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT). Read more
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed Hindus have not tried to enter India from Bangladesh since the neighbouring country plunged into instability. Read more
Rajasthan's BJP government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in the activities of the RSS. Joint Secretary of the Department of Personnel Rajendra Singh Kavia citing previous orders has issued a circular to lift the 52-year-old ban. Read more
Government authorities on Saturday demolished the N-Convention centre in Madhapur here, which is jointly owned by Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, for allegedly being constructed on encroached land on the Full Tank Level of the Tummidikunta lake. Read more
Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket two years after he last donned the national jersey, saying that he leaves the scene a content man after representing the country in all three formats. Read more
IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software. Read more
The FBI is investigating an Aug 11 drive-by shooting that targeted a California activist with close ties to Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot last year in a killing that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said could be linked to India. Read more
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin on Saturday opened up about the controversy surrounding actor Arshad Warsi's comments about Prabhas looking like a "joker" in the sci-fi movie, saying the Munnabhai star should have "chosen his words better but it's ok". Read more
Russia and Ukraine are set to exchange 115 prisoners each on Saturday after negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, an Emirati official said, the first such prisoner swap since Ukraine launched its offensive inside Russia this month. Read more
The four-day celebration in Chicago of Vice President Kamala Harris was watched on TV by an average of 21.8 million viewers across four nights. That was 14 per cent more than the Republicans' jamboree last month in Milwaukee, a four-day tribute to former US President Donald Trump. Read more