Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by Kejriwal challenging arrest; Rahul files nomination from Wayanad

Here are the top stories this evening...
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 13:34 IST

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Read more

Rahul may feel the heat for his absence at Wayanad as he prepares for Lok Sabha polls

As the people of Wayanad seem openly sceptical about Congress' top leader Rahul Gandhi's chances of winning again from Wayanad in Kerala, Rahul may be feeling the belated heat for his absence from the constituency as its MP in the last five years.

Read more

The importance of Sanjay Singh in Aam Aadmi Party

The timing of bail for Sanjay Singh could not have been more apt for the AAP, as it came when it is facing the worst crisis with its mascot Arvind Kejriwal landing in jail.

Read more 

Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh switches from Congress to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP

Read more

Man attempts to slit his throat in court hall of Karnataka HC Chief Justice

A middle-age man allegedly attempted to slit his throat with a sharp object inside the Court Hall No.1 in Karnataka High Court here on Wednesday, police said.

Read more

Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said

Read more

States not to change panel of lawyers at least 6 weeks upon change of party in power: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has asked the States and Union Territories not to change its panel of lawyers until six weeks after change of political party in power as it affected the court's work leading to adjournments due to lack of instructions

Read more 

Russia pounded Ukraine with 3,000 bombs in March, says Zelenskiy

Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Read more

IPL: Rayudu slams RCB's senior players for title drought

Though Rayudu didn't take any names, probably he was hinting towards team's three premier batters -- Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-rayudu-slams-rcbs-senior-players-for-title-drought-2963598

Vistara cancels 26 flights, holds meeting with pilots to address issues

Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions were held on new contracts and rostering issues, according to sources.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 April 2024, 13:34 IST)
