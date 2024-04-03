DH Evening Brief: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by Kejriwal challenging arrest; Rahul files nomination from Wayanad

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
Rahul may feel the heat for his absence at Wayanad as he prepares for Lok Sabha polls
As the people of Wayanad seem openly sceptical about Congress' top leader Rahul Gandhi's chances of winning again from Wayanad in Kerala, Rahul may be feeling the belated heat for his absence from the constituency as its MP in the last five years.
The importance of Sanjay Singh in Aam Aadmi Party
The timing of bail for Sanjay Singh could not have been more apt for the AAP, as it came when it is facing the worst crisis with its mascot Arvind Kejriwal landing in jail.
Boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh switches from Congress to BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP
Man attempts to slit his throat in court hall of Karnataka HC Chief Justice
A middle-age man allegedly attempted to slit his throat with a sharp object inside the Court Hall No.1 in Karnataka High Court here on Wednesday, police said.
Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi thrashes man in police presence
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, who was also accused in Nuh violence, was caught on camera thrashing a man with a stick while a policeman watched, police said
States not to change panel of lawyers at least 6 weeks upon change of party in power: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has asked the States and Union Territories not to change its panel of lawyers until six weeks after change of political party in power as it affected the court's work leading to adjournments due to lack of instructions
Russia pounded Ukraine with 3,000 bombs in March, says Zelenskiy
Russia fired over 3,000 guided aerial bombs, 600 drones and 400 missiles at Ukraine in March alone, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IPL: Rayudu slams RCB's senior players for title drought
Though Rayudu didn't take any names, probably he was hinting towards team's three premier batters -- Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis.
Vistara cancels 26 flights, holds meeting with pilots to address issues
Amid flight cancellations due to non-availability of crew, Vistara's top officials on Wednesday held a meeting with pilots where discussions were held on new contracts and rostering issues, according to sources.
