JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief |Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED; EC show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for offensive remarks against women

Here are the top news stories of this evening.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 13:37 IST

Follow Us

Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

Read more

EC show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for offensive remarks against women

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Read more

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted in 1996 drug seizure case

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996.

Read more

Bizarre accident at Kolkata airport damages wingtips of two planes

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a bizarre accident at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane, leading to both aircraft sustaining damage on their wings, officials said.

Read more

MP Congress MLA tells supporters to cut hands of those who talk about vote division

A Congress MLA was captured on video purportedly asking his supporters to chop off the hands of those who talk about dividing votes during Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.

Read more

Delhi HC to hear tomorrow PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of Delhi CM

Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it will hear PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow, according to Bar & Bench.

Read more

In Kolar, discontent in Congress ranks hits a flashpoint as 5 lawmakers threaten to resign

In a big showdown in Congress, at least five lawmakers, including a minister, threatened to resign on Wednesday against the party’s decision to give the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa.

Read more

India summons US diplomat over state department remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against Washington's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Read more

ED initiates probe against Kerala CM's daughter Veena

Amidst the row over Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the central agency is learnt to have initiated a probe into the shady financial transaction  of a controversial mining firm with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's IT firm.

Read more

Working on legal options to ensure money looted from poor in Bengal returned to them, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is returned to them.

Read more

AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP and Punjab leader Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA join BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party's MP and lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP on Wednesday along with party MLA Sheetal Angural, dealing a blow to the party already facing a crisis following the arrest of its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 March 2024, 13:37 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT