DH Evening Brief |Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED; EC show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for offensive remarks against women

Delhi High Court refuses to interfere with CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.
EC show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for offensive remarks against women
The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt convicted in 1996 drug seizure case
A sessions court in Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996.
Bizarre accident at Kolkata airport damages wingtips of two planes
In a bizarre accident at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane, leading to both aircraft sustaining damage on their wings, officials said.
MP Congress MLA tells supporters to cut hands of those who talk about vote division
A Congress MLA was captured on video purportedly asking his supporters to chop off the hands of those who talk about dividing votes during Lok Sabha elections in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi HC to hear tomorrow PIL to remove Kejriwal from post of Delhi CM
Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it will hear PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister tomorrow, according to Bar & Bench.
In Kolar, discontent in Congress ranks hits a flashpoint as 5 lawmakers threaten to resign
In a big showdown in Congress, at least five lawmakers, including a minister, threatened to resign on Wednesday against the party’s decision to give the Kolar Lok Sabha election ticket to the son-in-law of senior Cabinet member K H Muniyappa.
India summons US diplomat over state department remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
India on Wednesday summoned a senior US diplomat and lodged a strong protest against Washington's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
ED initiates probe against Kerala CM's daughter Veena
Amidst the row over Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the central agency is learnt to have initiated a probe into the shady financial transaction of a controversial mining firm with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's IT firm.
Working on legal options to ensure money looted from poor in Bengal returned to them, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he is working to ensure that nearly Rs 3,000 crore "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is returned to them.
AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP and Punjab leader Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA join BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party's MP and lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP on Wednesday along with party MLA Sheetal Angural, dealing a blow to the party already facing a crisis following the arrest of its leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.