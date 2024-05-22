DH Evening Brief | EC bars BJP, Congress from campaigning on lines of religion or caste; Mamata defiant over HC scrapping OBC status of several classes in Bengal

No campaigning on religious lines, don't politicise defence forces: EC pulls up both BJP, Congress
Acting on a one-month-old notice it sent to the BJP on complaints over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday directed the saffron party’s star campaigners not to make speeches 'religious/communal lines' and desist from statements that may 'divide the society'.
Calcutta HC scraps OBC status of several classes in Bengal; Defiant Mamata says will not accept order
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday struck down the OBC status of several classes in West Bengal, finding such reservations under an Act of 2012 to vacancies in services and posts in the state illegal.
Bengal CID confirm Bangladeshi MP’s 'murder' but is yet to recover victim’s body
Hours after the Bangladesh government declared on Wednesday that Awami League MP, Md Anwarul Azim Anwar, who went missing from Kolkata on May 13, was “brutally murdered” in the city, the West Bengal police said that investigations into the case of the politician’s killing has been taken up by the state CID.
Bomb threat email to North Block, security officials conduct searches
A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
Congress promises JPC probe into 'Adani scam' if I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power
The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over a media report that claimed that the Adani Group passed off low-quality coal as far more expensive cleaner fuel in transactions with a Tamil Nadu PSU, and said that a JPC will be set up within one month of an I.N.D.I.A. bloc government taking office to probe such allegations.
Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital after suffering from heat stroke
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from a heat stroke, police said. He was admitted to multi-speciality K D Hospital, they said.
Pune car crash: Juvenile's father, two pub employees sent in police custody
A sessions court here on Wednesday remanded the father of a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly involved in a car accident and two employees of a pub in police custody till May 24. The teenage boy's father, a real estate developer, and employees of Black Club pub Nitesh Shevani and Jayesh Gavkar, were produced before additional sessions judge S P Ponkshe.
'Can't entertain plea not filed with clean hands,' SC refuses to consider plea by Hemant Soren
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea for interim bail by ex Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to alleged land scam in Ranchi, saying his conduct was not free from blemish.
Paytm warns of more financial impact from banking unit wind down
Paytm posted a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and warned of further financial impact in the current quarter as the digital payments firm absorbs the full impact of the Reserve Bank of India's directive to wind down its banking unit.
IPL 2024: I could not have made better choices, says ex-RCB owner Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said he couldn't have made a better choice when he bid for Virat Kohli in the inaugural IPL auction as he lauded the superstar batter for his brilliant run in the ongoing season.
Anti-BJP regional parties in Assam plan merger, to stay with Congress in 2026 Assembly polls
At least four anti-BJP regional parties in Assam have started talks for merger to contest the Assembly elections in 2026 together with Congress.
