DH Evening Brief: India proposes to host COP33; Rahul pushes for 50% female Cong CMs in 10 years

India proposes to host UN climate conference in 2028; launches Green Credit Initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the UN climate conference in 2028 or COP33 in India and launched the Green Credit Initiative focused on creating carbon sinks through people's participation.
Rahul Gandhi pushes for 50% women CMs within 10 yrs, more female leaders in Congress
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the party should actively promote women within its organisational structure and set a target to have 50 per cent of women as chief ministers within the next 10 years.
Indian student beaten, forced into labour for months in US; three charged
Authorities in the US have rescued a 20-year-old Indian student, who was held captive for months without access to a bathroom, viciously beaten, and forced to work at three homes by his cousin and two other men in an incident described as 'absolutely inhumane and unconscionable'.
Panic after 68 schools in Bengaluru, outskirts receive 'bomb threats' on email
As many as 68 private schools in different parts of the city and the outskirts received emails of bomb threats on Friday.
AAP launches 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign
The AAP on Friday launched the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign to get people's feedback on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi chief minister if he is arrested under a "conspiracy by the BJP".
More visa-free travel for Indians is good for Goa, too
Prashant Yadav scouts for locations for the well-heeled. As the India head of a destination-management multinational, his job used to be mostly about introducing global clients to exotic vacation spots in his own country. Nowadays, he spends nearly all of his time on taking rich compatriots abroad — for leisure, conferences, and, of course, big, fat, Indian weddings.
India's services exports rise 10.8% to $28.03 billion in October
India's services exports climbed 10.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,33,611 crore ($28.03 billion) in October, while imports fell 0.4 per cent to Rs 1,12,180 crore ($13.46 billion), provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
Concocted, baseless and diversionary: Danish Ali refutes complaints against him in letter to LS Speaker
BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday objected to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee clubbing his complaint against BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri for making "communal" remarks against him with "concocted, baseless and diversionary" allegations.