DH Evening Brief | M K Stalin effects reshuffle in TN Cabinet; Israeli army says 'more than 20' Hezbollah members killed alongside Nasrallah

Balaji’s arrest in a cash for jobs scam when he was a minister in the 2011-2016 AIADMK government in June 2023 had triggered a major row between the DMK dispensation and the Governor, who objected to his continuance as a Minister without portfolio.
Israeli army claims it has killed 'more than 20' Hezbollah members alongside Nasrallah. This comes after Israel struck multiple targets in Lebanon on Sunday, pressing Iran-backed Hezbollah with more attacks after it struck a huge blow by killing the group's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge experienced dizziness while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. After a medical check-up, party leaders confirmed he is now stable.
The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs and is intact, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday
The high-stakes campaigning for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday, with polling for the final phase set for October 1.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged some Enforcement Directorate officials were extorting huge sums of money from people in connivance with BJP leaders and asserted these illegalities will be exposed when his party comes to power.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the flood situation in the northern districts as "alarming" and claimed that the state is deprived of central assistance to deal with the natural calamity.
Francis has also faced such criticism on previous tours, especially on the issue of clergy sexual abuse. But the pope, leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, is not usually confronted directly in public by political leaders or Catholic officials organising his events.
Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the state government was being "run by four retired bureaucrats" and the CM was in the "grip of these former babus".
A 36-year-old man died and three others sustained severe burn injuries after a welding machine exploded in Bharthal village of Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday morning, officials said.
Supreme Court Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, visited Tirumala Srivari temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Sri Venkateswara on Sunday.
The government is considering setting up a foreign investment regulatory mechanism for post-investment review and monitoring in the country, according to sources.
A source close to Yousuf said the former batter was not happy with the criticism directed at him, particularly from various stakeholders in the PCB, including some of his junior former colleagues.
