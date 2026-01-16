<h2>Maha Yuti's mega 'Maha' win, major blow to Thackerays</h2>.<p>The BJP ended decades of Thackeray-family dominance in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest municipal corporation, by emerging as the single largest party in the urban local bodybody, and looks all set to have its Mayor for the first time with support from its ally Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/uddhav-raj-reunion-fails-to-dampen-saffron-surge-as-maha-yuti-sweeps-municipal-polls-in-maharashtra-3864573">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC junks Justice Varma's plea over setting up LS probe panel</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Allahabad High Court's judge Justice Yashwant Varma challenging validity of the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to form a panel to probe charges of misconduct against him, in connection with alleged recovery of cash at his official residence during a fire incident in March 2025.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cash-row-supreme-court-dismisses-justice-yashwant-varmas-plea-against-formation-of-lok-sabha-panel-to-probe-misconduct-charges-3864029">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Siddaramaiah conspiring to destroy federal system: B Y Vijayendra</h2>.<p>BJP State President B Y Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convening a special legislature session to oppose VB-G RAM G Act passed by NDA government at the Centre appears to be like settling political scores.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/siddaramaiah-conspiring-to-destroy-federal-system-b-y-vijayendra-3864018">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins civic polls in Maharashtra</h2>.<p>In a surprising development, Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh and Nalasopara arms-ammunition haul case, has won the elections to the Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) as an independent candidate. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-civic-polls-results-gauri-lankesh-murder-accused-shrikant-pangarkar-wins-municipal-corporation-polls-in-jalna-3864280">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RCB proposes AI cameras for crowd control at Chinnaswamy Stadium</h2>.<p>The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday announced that it had proposed to install 300 to 350 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rcb-proposes-advanced-ai-video-analytics-technology-for-crowd-management-at-the-chinnaswamy-stadium-3864211">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED seeks to add MHA, DoPT as parties in its plea in SC</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Supreme Court seeking to add Union home ministry and the Department of Personnel and Training as parties in its plea, alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including by CM Mamata Banerjee, in connection with a coal 'scam' case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/ed-raids-on-i-pac-probe-agency-seeks-to-add-mha-dopt-as-parties-in-its-plea-in-supreme-court-3864421">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Scientific report on Lord Ayyappa temple gold cladding filed; SIT to examine findings</h2>.<p>A report on the scientific analysis of the gold on the copper claddings covering various artefacts and door frames of the Lord Ayyappa temple, as ordered by the Kerala High Court, has been submitted before a vigilance court here, sources said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/scientific-report-on-lord-ayyappa-temple-gold-cladding-filed-sit-to-examine-findings-3864245">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SC seeks Karisma Kapoor's reply on plea for divorce settlement copy</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court sought the response of Karisma Kapoor on a plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a certified copy of the divorce settlement arrived at in 2016 in the top court between her late husband Sunjay Kapur and the Bollywood actor.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sunjay-kapur-property-case-supreme-court-seeks-karisma-kapoors-reply-on-plea-for-divorce-settlement-copy-3864416">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump finally 'gets' Nobel Peace Prize</h2>.<p>Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during her White House meeting on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/donald-trump-finally-gets-nobel-peace-prize-venezuelan-opposition-leader-maria-machado-presents-her-award-to-us-president-3863916">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP to announce new party president on January 20</h2>.<p>The BJP on Friday released the schedule to elect its national president, saying the nominations for the post will be filed on January 19 and the name of the new chief will be announced the next day. BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is likely to be elected as the national president unopposed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-to-name-new-party-chief-on-jan-20-sources-say-nitin-nabin-likely-to-be-elected-unopposed-3864119">Read more</a></p>