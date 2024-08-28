Home
india

DH Evening Brief: Mamata says Bengal govt will ensure death penalty to rapists; 'Bail the rule, jail exception even in PMLA,' says SC

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 August 2024, 13:45 IST

Bengal govt will amend existing laws to ensure death penalty to rapists: Mamata

Asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists. Read more

'Bail the rule, jail exception even in PMLA', Supreme Court rules, granting relief to Hemant Soren's aide

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that the principle 'bail is a rule, and jail an exception' would apply even in cases registered under stringent the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Read more

IMA suspends membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

An order by the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday suspended the membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, news agency PTI said. Read more

Disappointment for Kumari Selja as Congress won't field sitting MPs in Haryana polls

Congress on Wednesday made it clear that its sitting MPs from Haryana will not be fielded in the Assembly elections, virtually pouring cold water on the aspirations of senior Parliamentarian Kumari Selja who had expressed her desire to contest. Read more

CCI clears Rs 71,000 cr merger of Reliance's media assets with Walt Disney

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire. Read more

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar apologises for collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday apologised to the people of the state after the statue of Shivaji Maharaj built last year collapsed recently. Read more

Jammu and Kashmir election: High on wealth, low on qualifications, 6 ex-ministers enter race

Several former ministers contesting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are among the wealthiest candidates in the race, despite having relatively low levels of formal education. Read more

TMC government’s failings not an excuse for motivated civil unrest

The rape and murder of the postgraduate medical student that occurred in the early hours of August 9 on the campus of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was triply horrific. Read more

Woman on morning walk mauled to death by stray dogs in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher died after a dozen street dogs attacked her on Wednesday morning in northern Bengaluru. Police identified the deceased as Rajdulari Sinha, the mother-in-law of an airman. Read more

India News

