DH Evening Brief: Mamata says Bengal govt will ensure death penalty to rapists; 'Bail the rule, jail exception even in PMLA,' says SC

Asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists. Read more
The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared that the principle 'bail is a rule, and jail an exception' would apply even in cases registered under stringent the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Read more
An order by the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday suspended the membership of former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, news agency PTI said. Read more
Congress on Wednesday made it clear that its sitting MPs from Haryana will not be fielded in the Assembly elections, virtually pouring cold water on the aspirations of senior Parliamentarian Kumari Selja who had expressed her desire to contest. Read more
Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire. Read more
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Wednesday apologised to the people of the state after the statue of Shivaji Maharaj built last year collapsed recently. Read more
Several former ministers contesting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are among the wealthiest candidates in the race, despite having relatively low levels of formal education. Read more
The rape and murder of the postgraduate medical student that occurred in the early hours of August 9 on the campus of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was triply horrific. Read more
In a tragic incident, a 76-year-old retired schoolteacher died after a dozen street dogs attacked her on Wednesday morning in northern Bengaluru. Police identified the deceased as Rajdulari Sinha, the mother-in-law of an airman. Read more