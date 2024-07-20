DH Evening Brief | NEET-UG 2024 results published by NTA as per SC direction; 778 Indian students return home from violence-hit Bangladesh

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday published the results of the NEET-UG 2024 on its website, as directed by the Supreme Court.
Read more
A total of 778 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job-quota system.
Read more
Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has pitched for a nationwide caste census but warned against making the figures public as it will lead to "division" in society, and said no discussion within the ruling NDA has taken place so far over simultaneous polls and the Uniform Civil Code, both part of the BJP's manifesto.
Read more
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's firm will be scrapped if his party comes to power in Maharashtra.
Read more
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the full budget in the Modi 3.0 government. What’s likely to be in store?
Deccan Herald’s Sonal Choudhary has a bird’s eye view.
Read more
In an order that has left people surprised, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked police to provide security to an interfaith live-in couple if they register their relationship within 48 hours under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is yet to be implemented in the state.
Read more
At least one person has died and seven to eight people are feared trapped after a part of the Rubinissa Manzil caved in near the Grant Road station on the Western line of Mumbai on Saturday.
Read more
A five-member team of senior railway officials investigating the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has blamed improper fastening of the rail track for the accident, sources said. One member of the panel disagreed with the opinion.
Read more
At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 went missing when a bridge on a highway collapsed partially due to flash floods in China's Shaanxi province, authorities said on Saturday.
Read more
HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit grew 33.17 per cent to Rs 16,474.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter.
Read more
The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has been keeping a watch on the security situation in Bangladesh, the venue of the women’s T20 World Cup later this October.
Read more