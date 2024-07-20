Home
DH Evening Brief | NEET-UG 2024 results published by NTA as per SC direction; 778 Indian students return home from violence-hit Bangladesh

Here are the top news of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 July 2024, 13:18 IST

Comments

NEET-UG 2024: City, centre-wise results published by NTA as per Supreme Court direction

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday published the results of the NEET-UG 2024 on its website, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Read more

778 Indian students return home from violence-hit Bangladesh

A total of 778 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job-quota system.

Read more

Support caste census but publicising data will divide society: Chirag Paswan

Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has pitched for a nationwide caste census but warned against making the figures public as it will lead to "division" in society, and said no discussion within the ruling NDA has taken place so far over simultaneous polls and the Uniform Civil Code, both part of the BJP's manifesto.

Read more

Will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power: Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's firm will be scrapped if his party comes to power in Maharashtra.

Read more

Expectations from Union Budget 2024: Will it be a feel-good Budget?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the full budget in the Modi 3.0 government. What’s likely to be in store?

Deccan Herald’s Sonal Choudhary has a bird’s eye view. 

Read more

Uttarakhand HC grants protection to live-in couple if they register under yet-to-be notified UCC

In an order that has left people surprised, the Uttarakhand High Court has asked police to provide security to an interfaith live-in couple if they register their relationship within 48 hours under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is yet to be implemented in the state.

Read more

At least one dead, 7-8 feared trapped in Mumbai's Rubinisa Manzil as balconies of four-storied building collapse

At least one person has died and seven to eight people are feared trapped after a part of the Rubinissa Manzil caved in near the Grant Road station on the Western line of Mumbai on Saturday.

Read more

UP train accident: Probe blames improper fastening of track; Railways say 'too early to arrive at conclusion'

A five-member team of senior railway officials investigating the derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express has blamed improper fastening of the rail track for the accident, sources said. One member of the panel disagreed with the opinion.

Read more

At least 11 killed, 30 missing as bridge collapses in China due to heavy rain, flash floods

At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 went missing when a bridge on a highway collapsed partially due to flash floods in China's Shaanxi province, authorities said on Saturday.

Read more

HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 33% to Rs 16,474 crore

HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit grew 33.17 per cent to Rs 16,474.85 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Read more

ICC keeping a watch on security situation in Bangladesh, venue of women's T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has been keeping a watch on the security situation in Bangladesh, the venue of the women’s T20 World Cup later this October.

Read more

