DH Evening Brief | Siddaramaiah defiant in face of MUDA 'scam' prosecution; Hospitals across India hit as doctors continue protest

With Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning permission to investigate corruption charges against him, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ruled out his resignation and said he had not done anything wrong. Read more
Hospitals and clinics across India turned away patients except for emergency cases on Saturday as medical professionals started a 24-hour shutdown in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata. Read more
Amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in West Bengal, the mother of Nirbhaya, the victim of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, on Saturday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she had "failed" to handle the situation. Read more
In a major setback to Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ruled that he is extraditable to India under the extradition treaty between the two countries. Read more
Majority of blue-collar jobs in India pay within the salary range of Rs 20,000 or less per month, suggesting that a substantial portion of the workforce is grappling with financial strain, struggling to meet essential needs such as housing, healthcare, and education, a report has said. Read more
In the wake of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granting permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA compensatory site allotment scam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said the BJP-appointed governors are creating trouble for the non-BJP ruled states. Read more
The Union health ministry on Saturday said a committee will be formed to suggest all possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Read more
A man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl, attempted to "rape" her and threw her into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police here said on Saturday. Read more
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
Credit: PTI Photo
Everyone hoped against hope that Vinesh Phogat would win by a whisker, what she had lost by a whisker. Eventually, it was not to be. The sole arbiter’s CAS (Committee of Arbitration in Sport) ruling was like an Indian train running late, with constant delays and new arrival times being announced. Read more
Intelligence agencies in Pakistan continue to abduct social media activists and vloggers for criticising the government and the powerful military establishment in the country, their families have alleged and approached courts in Punjab province. Read more