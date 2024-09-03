Home
DH Evening Brief | West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape Bill; Nine Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 13:15 IST

Comments

West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape Bill

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it.

Read more

Nine Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Read more

Forcing husband to live in separate room is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court granting divorce

The Allahabad High Court in a family matter has said that forcing the husband to live in a separate room and refusing to cohabit with him amounts to physical and mental cruelty and was sufficient ground for divorce.

Read more

Karnataka govt notifies dengue as epidemic disease amid surge in cases

Karnataka has notified dengue as an epidemic disease, outlining public and government agency responsibilities, besides empowering officials to inspect areas and penalise defaulters.

Read more

'IC 814' web series row: Netflix India assures content reviewing in accordance with 'nation's sentiments'

Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju here, amid a row over the web series 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

Read more

Rajasthan's BJP legislator lashes out at own govt for 'no work being done'

An angry BJP legislator's lashing out at his own minister, even calling all ministers “thieves” for not getting any of their work done, has provided the Opposition Congress with enough ammunition for attacking the Bhajanlal Sharma government.

Read more

Ministry of Labour asks states to extend PMAY benefits to marginalised workers

Initiating a move to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to "economically vulnerable" workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked states to include migrant workers and cine workers among others in the housing scheme.

Read more

World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25

The World Bank raised the growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year on the back of recovery in agri sector and rural demand.

Read more

India vs Australia: Cummins hopes to turn the tables this time

Australian captain Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-match rubber against India as a chance to make amends for the successive Test series defeats at home against their fierce rivals.

Read more

11 killed, 13 injured in China bus crash

At least 11 persons were killed and 13 injured when a bus rammed into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in east China's Shandong province

Read more

Published 03 September 2024, 13:15 IST
India News

