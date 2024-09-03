DH Evening Brief | West Bengal Assembly passes anti-rape Bill; Nine Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it.
Nine Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.
The Allahabad High Court in a family matter has said that forcing the husband to live in a separate room and refusing to cohabit with him amounts to physical and mental cruelty and was sufficient ground for divorce.
Karnataka has notified dengue as an epidemic disease, outlining public and government agency responsibilities, besides empowering officials to inspect areas and penalise defaulters.
Netflix India's content head Monika Shergill on Tuesday met Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju here, amid a row over the web series 'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack'.
An angry BJP legislator's lashing out at his own minister, even calling all ministers “thieves” for not getting any of their work done, has provided the Opposition Congress with enough ammunition for attacking the Bhajanlal Sharma government.
Initiating a move to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to "economically vulnerable" workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has asked states to include migrant workers and cine workers among others in the housing scheme.
The World Bank raised the growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year on the back of recovery in agri sector and rural demand.
Australian captain Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-match rubber against India as a chance to make amends for the successive Test series defeats at home against their fierce rivals.
At least 11 persons were killed and 13 injured when a bus rammed into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in east China's Shandong province
