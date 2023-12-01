Diamond of India: Indian diaspora hails PM, welcomes him with chants of 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar' in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome outside his hotel in UAE's Dubai on Thursday night as he arrived in the gulf country to participate in the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate or COP28.
Members of the Indian diaspora in Dubai lined up outside the hotel where the Indian prime minister was scheduled to stay and raised slogans of 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar' and 'Vande Mataram' as Modi arrived there.
Modi also warmly greeted the passionate group with namastes and shook hands with some of the members.
He was also seen interacting with members of the group as he made his way to the hotel.
The diaspora also chanted the name of the Indian prime minister and expressed delight at meeting him. One of the members told ANI that Modi was the 'diamond of India'.
The member said, “I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country… The one who brings glory to India all over the world is the diamond of India.”
One other member from the group told ANI, “We are so happy to see PM Modi here. The world needs a leader like PM Modi.”
After meeting the group, Modi also echoed similar feelings, saying that he was deeply moved by the warm welcome he received.
"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," Modi posted on X after his welcome.
After the welcome, Modi said he was looking forward to the summit to engage in meaningful dialogue.
"Glad to join the COP-28 Summit, a pivotal platform for global climate action. Looking forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future,” Modi posted on X.
“I thank my brother Mohamed Bin Zayed and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the warm welcome,” he added.