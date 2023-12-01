Diamond of India: Indian diaspora hails PM, welcomes him with chants of 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar' in Dubai

Members of the Indian diaspora in Dubai lined up outside the hotel where the Indian prime minister was scheduled to stay and raised slogans of 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkaar' and 'Vande Mataram' as Modi arrived there.

Modi also warmly greeted the passionate group with namastes and shook hands with some of the members.

He was also seen interacting with members of the group as he made his way to the hotel.