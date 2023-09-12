Did Centre overspend on hosting G20 Summit? PIB 'fact checks' Opposition's allegations

In a similar vein, the Congress party also accused PM Modi of exploiting the event to boost his public profile.

The government's fact-checking team from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now responded to these allegations. According to the PIB, the expenditure not only covered the summit but also included investments in long-term infrastructure and assets.

Terming Gokhale's allegations "misleading", the PIB Fact Check account wrote on X, "The quoted expenditure is majorly towards permanent asset creation by ITPO & other infrastructure development which is not limited to hosting G20 Summit alone."