<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Friday issued notice to the Centre, CBI and others after registering a suo motu case relating to digital arrests scams resulting into defrauding of senior citizens by fraudsters of their life savings.</p><p>A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist the court, having regard to the manner in which such crimes were being committed across the country.</p><p>The court also took a stern view of the fraudulent use of court's authorities by the scamsters, striking at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system besides the rule of law. </p><p>The court noted the instant suo moto writ petition has been taken due to a complaint file by a senior citizen couple from Ambala, who have been defrauded of their life savings through digital arrest scam affected between September 3, 2025 and September 16, 2025.</p><p>"Victims have said that they were contacted by persons impersonating CBI officers and other authorities through telephone and video calls. The fraudsters displayed court orders of the Supreme Court through WhatsApp and video conferences and under the threat of arrest and seizure of properties got the victims transfer Rs one crore 50 lakhs through multiple Bank of transactions," the bench said.</p><p>The court pointed out, ordinarily, it would have directed the state police to expedite the investigation and take it to a logical conclusion. </p><p>"The forgery of documents and the criminal misuse of the name, seal and judicial authority of this court or High Court is a matter of grave concern," the bench said.</p><p>Taking a serious view, the court said the fabrication of judicial orders bearing forged signatures of the judges strikes at the very foundation of the public trust in the judicial system besides the rule of law. </p><p>"Such action constituted direct assault on the dignity of the institution. Such grave criminal act cannot be treated as an ordinary or routine offence of cheating or cyber crime," the bench said. </p><p>The court also took a judicial notice of the fact that the instance case is not the sole instance. It has been largely reported many a times in media that such like crimes have taken place in different parts of the country.</p><p>"We are therefore of the view that action and coordinated efforts between the central and state police are required to unearth the full extent of the enterprise involving forging judicial documents, extortion/robbery of innocent people most importantly the senior citizens," the bench said.</p>