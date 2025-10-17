Menu
Digital arrest scam: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance, issues notice to Centre, CBI

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to assist the court, having regard to the manner in which such crimes were being committed across the country.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 06:31 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 06:31 IST
India NewsCBISupreme Court

