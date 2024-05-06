District Collectors did not share documents in sand mining case, ED alleges before SC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the sand mining case in Tamil Nadu, on Monday claimed before the Supreme Court that four District Collectors, who appeared before the agency in response to summons, did not share all of the requisite documents.
Countering the charge, senior advocates, Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari for the State and four district collectors, contended Justices Bela M Trivedi, and Pankaj Mithal, that they have appeared before the ED as per the court's order.
"Everything as sought in summons has been shared," they submitted.
Opposing this, the ED's lawyer, Zoheb Hossain said, "No, they have not shared all the documents. Let me supply on affidavit. In their statements they said they will give later, let me place it in some weeks time."
Sibal also alleged that the ED made the DCs arrive at 8 am in the morning and sit till 6 pm.
On this, the bench told the ED that it could not do that.
"Do not keep them waiting, they have to tend to their districts. Do not make them wait unnecessarily," the bench told the agency.
The top court asked the ED to file a compliance affidavit till then in the case, and fixed the matter for further hearing after summer vacations after July 7.
On April 2, the bench had said that the ED can summon 'any person' for 'any information'.
The top court had ordered these four District Collectors to appear in person before the ED on April 25, while strongly deprecating for not being present in response to the ED summons.
"Any cavalier approach would land them in a difficult situation if they failed to obey its direction to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in response to summons in the sand mining case," the bench had said.
On February 27, the apex court had stayed the Madras High Court order, which had in November, 2023 halted the summons issued by the ED against the District Collectors in connection with sand mining scam case.
It said state government's plea against summons was prima facie on misconception of law. The Madras High Court had on November 28, 2023 stayed the summons issued by the central probe agency seeking the presence of district collectors of Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Thanjavur and Ariyalur in connection with its ongoing probe in sand mining case.
Published 06 May 2024, 08:54 IST