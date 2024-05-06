District Collectors did not share documents in sand mining case, ED alleges before SC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the sand mining case in Tamil Nadu, on Monday claimed before the Supreme Court that four District Collectors, who appeared before the agency in response to summons, did not share all of the requisite documents.

Countering the charge, senior advocates, Kapil Sibal and Amit Anand Tiwari for the State and four district collectors, contended Justices Bela M Trivedi, and Pankaj Mithal, that they have appeared before the ED as per the court's order.

"Everything as sought in summons has been shared," they submitted.

Opposing this, the ED's lawyer, Zoheb Hossain said, "No, they have not shared all the documents. Let me supply on affidavit. In their statements they said they will give later, let me place it in some weeks time."

Sibal also alleged that the ED made the DCs arrive at 8 am in the morning and sit till 6 pm.

On this, the bench told the ED that it could not do that.