DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran opposes naming Bills replacing criminal laws in Hindi

Sources said Maran was of the view that the titles of the Bills are in Hindi though the text is in English in violation of Article 348. He also said the Hindi titles violate the "unitary" nature of the country where the citizens speak various languages.

"Hindi cannot be imposed through these Bills in non Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu and I strongly object to usage of Hindi titles and also text inside the three Bills," sources quoted Maran as saying.

Sources said Maran also demanded that there be a relook at the provision in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which replaces the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), for using handcuffs in specified cases as he believes that it "will fail the test of constitutionality".

In his letter, sources said, he has also raised the issue of not providing a time limit for deciding on mercy petitions while expressing concern that it would lead to a situation where such pleas remain pending for a long time leading to courts commuting sentences.

He has also expressed concern over the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the Indian Penal Code, seeking to "omit" the provision for knowingly carrying arms or organising or taking part in mass drill and training with arms. He said if omitted, this will encourage groups having "such tendency to organise such drills with weapons, etc. which create enmity between groups".

He demanded that there should be thorough discussion with all stakeholders, sources said.