Do not tamper with India, that is Bharat

Both India and Bharat have been used interchangeably, though the use has sometimes depended on context. Bharat has greater cultural significance, but India has been used more widely, particularly in the political domain, and is more popular. There has even been a suggestion that Bharat would better denote rural India while India would represent the country’s urban face. The objection to India is on the ground that it is a name given by foreigners and so would not express the national identity and ethos as much as Bharat. But both names have evolved and acquired their meanings and connotations through history. The existence of the two names and the Constitution’s recognition of both is an acknowledgement of the diverse streams and varied roots of that history. The experiences and perceptions of people of different races, languages and faiths and their ideas through times have created the country’s national identity. It is wrong to reject one part of it and accept another.