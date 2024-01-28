Doesn't it mock claims of booming economy: Congress on people seeking jobs in Israel

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked the government over people reportedly queuing up in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for jobs in Israel, saying it was a reflection of the "grim unemployment situation" in the country and makes a "mockery" of the claims of a booming economy.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked why "thousands of Indians made a beeline seeking jobs in Israel, willing to risk their lives during a war".

"In the past 5 years, under Modi Government, the growth rate of real rural wages has become negative for both agriculture (-0.6 per cent) and non-agriculture (-1.4 per cent), which means there is widespread rural distress," he claimed.