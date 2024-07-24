Doesn't take long for time to change: Congress leader Kumari Selja cautions Nitish, Chandrababu

"I would like to caution these two states... Nitish ji has been with us for a long time, serving in 10th Lok Sabha term, and Naidu ji is also very experienced. Do not be swayed by their (government's) words. It may seem today that they have given a lot, but it doesn't take long for the tide to turn. Therefore, I want to caution them (JDU and TDP) as well. They may celebrate today, but it doesn't take long for times to change," she said.