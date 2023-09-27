'Don't own house in my name, but my govt turned lakhs of country's daughters home-owners', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he does not have a house in his name, but his government turned lakhs of daughters in the country house-owners. Today I am satisfied because my government has built four crore houses for the people across the country. Unlike previous governments, a house for the poor is not just a number for us. We work to provide dignity to the poor by building houses for them,' he said.