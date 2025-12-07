Dr Rajendra Singh conferred Sanctuary Lifetime award

<p>Dr Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Waterman of India and considered a real-life Bhagiratha, has been conferred with the coveted Lifetime Service Award instituted by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, in collaboration with DSP Mutual Fund. </p><p>Dr Singh, the river rejuvenator, water conservationist and changemaker, has received numerous awards including the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2001and the Stockholm Water Prize in 2015, often referred to as the ‘Nobel Prize for Water’.</p>.Waterman Rajendra Singh shocked by wetland destruction in Mumbai region.<p>The Wildlife Service Awards were conferred to Parveen Shaikh, avian ecologist and conservation biologist, Babban, forest and wildlife guardian, biophiliac, Siddharth Agarwal, environmental trailblazer, innovator, advocate for climate action, Dr Sonali Ghosh, wildlife innovator, administrator, academic, Saroj Kumar Panda, forest department official, leader, conservationist. </p><p>The Young Naturalist Award was given to Sahil Bhisso Gaonkar, wildlife rescuer, naturalist, emerging voice, while the Green Teacher Award went to Venkatesh Charloo, scuba diving instructor, teacher, ocean ambassador.</p><p>“For these Guardians of the Wild, the health of the ecosystems and species that support life on Earth is their primary priority and, as it turns out, this priority ends up protecting that most precious of all resources... water.</p><p>This year, we honed in on and honoured people from all walks of life who believe viscerally that environmental protection is patriotism in action,” said Bittu Sahgal, Founder, Sanctuary Nature Foundation, and Editor, Sanctuary Asia.</p><p>“Among this year’s extraordinary awardees is an avian ecologist devoted to protecting the Indian Skimmer and its fragile Chambal home, and a transgender forest guard whose frontline courage reflects a deep commitment to nature. Each awardee walks their distinct journeys with mud on their boots, and their hearts beating to the drum of nature,” he added.</p><p>“One young man walked more than 6,000 km. down the years, tracing the lifelines of India’s rivers. A 19-year-old wildlife rescuer from Goa has made it his purpose of life to rescue and rehabilitate stranded wild species caught in the crossfire of human dominated landscapes. A world renowned Indian who has changed national and global attitudes to water will be honoured, together with others just starting out on their journeys,” he added.</p><p>"We are celebrating the remarkable conservationists whose work is transforming India’s natural landscapes and wildlife while strengthening our response to the climate emergency. Their efforts protect vital ecosystems and uplift the communities that depend on them, helping build a more sustainable and equitable future. These extraordinary individuals are true guardians of our planet, and their dedication and unwavering commitment deserve our deepest respect and recognition,” added Hemendra Kothari, Chairman, DSP Finance Pvt Ltd.</p>