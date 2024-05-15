'Dream-come-true' moment for those who got Indian citizenship under CAA

Seetal Das, who also lives in Majnu Ka Tila and sells mobile phone covers for a living, said his family of 19 too came from Sindh in Pakistan in 2013 and three of them got citizenship on Wednesday.

"I am very happy. The government has fulfilled our desire. Now I can live a dignified life in India."

Asked about the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Kumar said he would miss exercising his franchise this time as the deadline to include his name in the voters' list is already over. "I will definitely vote in next election as an Indian," he told PTI.