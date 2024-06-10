'Due a month ago': Congress trains guns at PM Modi's first act of releasing farmers' funds

Ramesh alleged that the prime minister made a "great show" of signing his first file upon taking office -- granting the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi funds.

"Aap chronology samajhiye: The 16th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi was due in January 2024 but was delayed by a month for the prime minister's electoral calculus … The 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi was due in April/May 2024 but was delayed by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct," he said in a post on X.

"The one-third Pradhan Mantri has done nobody a great favour by signing this file: these are legitimate entitlements due to farmers according to his government's own policy. He has made a habit of converting routine administrative decisions into some great bonanza that he is bestowing upon the people. Clearly, he still thinks of himself as not biological but divine," the Congress leader added.

Ramesh said if the prime minister is genuinely concerned about farmers' welfare, he should do five things for them.

"Sahi Daam: Legal status to MSP, according to the Swaminathan Commission's formula. Karz Mukti: There will be a farm loan waiver, and a Permanent Commission will be set up to effectively implement it," he said.

"Beema Bhugtan ka Seedha Transfer: Guaranteed insurance payment straight to the bank account within 30 days of crop loss. Uchit Aayat-Niryaat Neeti: Farmers will be consulted to set up a new import-export policy. GST-mukt Kheti: No more GST on essential inputs for farming," the Congress general secretary said.