EAM Jaishankar arrives in Sri Lanka to hold talks with country's leadership

Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday, his first visit here in his second consecutive term in office, during which he will hold talks with the country's leadership to bolster bilateral ties.

Jaishankar was received by Tharaka Balasuriya, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senthil Thondaman, Governor of the Eastern Province, on his arrival in Colombo.

"Landed in Colombo for my first visit in the new term. Thank Minister of State @TharakaBalasur1 and Governor of Eastern province @S_Thondaman for the warm welcome. Look forward to my meetings with the leadership," Jaishankar posted on X.