EAM Jaishankar calls on visiting Kenyan President Ruto

New Delhi: Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto began a three-day visit to India on Monday, in the first presidential trip from the influential east African nation in over six years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Ruto, hours after his arrival in the national capital.

"Honored to call on Kenyan President @WilliamsRuto at the start of his State Visit. Appreciated his perspectives on the concerns of the Global South. Valued his insights for the further strengthening of our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on 'X'.