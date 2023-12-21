Early end to tumultuous Winter Session of Parliament

Prior to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s valedictory address, PM Modi entered the House amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from the treasury benches. Om Birla said that the session had 14 sittings, lasted 61 hours 50 minutes, and the productivity was 74 per cent. The session also saw the passage of 18 bills and the introduction of 12 bills, he said.

Among the important bills that saw passage in the Lok Sabha were Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023, The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023, The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill 2023, and The Telecommunications Bill.

Birla said that 55 starred questions were answered orally during the session, 265 matters were taken up under Rule 377, and 182 Matters of Urgent Public Importance were raised. As many as 1,930 papers were laid on the Table of the House.

In his valedictory speech in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said that the House transacted business for 65 hours during 14 sittings and addressed over 2,300 questions, and over 4,300 papers were laid on the table.

“I am pained to state that nearly 22 hours were lost due to avoidable disruptions adversely impacting our overall productivity finally stood at 79 per cent. Weaponising disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy doesn’t resonate with our constitutional obligation of keeping the interest of people at large above any other political considerations,” Dhankhar said.

Seventeen bills including important path breaking bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, Appointment of Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill, the Telecommunications Bill and the three criminal Bills were passed in the Upper House during this session.