EC appointments: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks 'dossiers' on shortlisted candidates ahead of selection meet

New Delhi: The high level selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Thursday noon to choose two Election Commissioners amid a request by panel member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to provide him "dossiers" on shortlisted candidates.

Chowdhury, who is part of the three-member panel in the capacity as the leader of the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, has written to Legislative Department Secretary Rajiv Mani asking him to send him details of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners along with their bio-data.

He has also asked the Ministry of Law to follow the procedure for appointment of other top officials, including CIC and Information Commissioners, besides the procedure for appointing the Central Vigilance Commissioner.

At earlier occasions, Chowdhury had expressed his opposition to the government not providing the details of shortlisted candidates in advance.

"I would request you to make available the 'dossier' containing bio-data of shortlisted candidates for the post of Election Commissioners before the meeting," sources quoted Chowdhury as saying in his letter.