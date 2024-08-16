EC on why Wayanad bypoll is not taking place alongside Haryana and J&K Assembly elections

On why bypolls to Lok Sabha and Assemblies were not being announced, he said weather is the main issue in some states and that they cannot hold bypolls in a piecemeal fashion.

“We saw a big disaster (landslide in Wayanad) in the Lok Sabha seat. We cannot have bypolls there now. Some states were experiencing floods… Let people have some breathing space. We will hold the bypolls within the stipulated six months,” he said.

On Jammu and Kashmir polls, Kumar said the Union Territory has around 87.09 lakh voters, which 44.46 lakh are men and 42.62 lakh women. Of this, 3.71 lakh voters are first timers while 20.7 lakh voters are in the 20-29 age group.

In Haryana, he said there are 2.01 crore voters, of which 1.06 crore are males and 95 lakh women. Of this 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the number of centenarian voters is 2,660 while in Haryana it is 10,321. "Haryana has a robust, healthy lifestyle and among the voters, there are 10,321 centenarians. We salute all of them and we will make every effort to ensure they all come out to vote," he said.