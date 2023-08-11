EC publishes final report on Assam delimitation, names of 1 Lok Sabha, 19 Assembly seats revised

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the final order for delimitation in Assam by reserving three more Assembly constituencies for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) and one more for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) while nomenclature of at least 19 Assembly constituencies was also revised.

The commission, however, retained the total number of Assembly seats at 126 and Lok Sabha seats at 14.

The final order for the delimitation exercise said that the number of Assembly constituencies reserved for STs have been increased from 16 at present to 19 while the same for SCs were increased to nine from eight. The delimitation exercise was carried out based on the Census figures of 2001 as provided under Articles 170 and 82 of the Constitution, the EC said.