EC's efforts towards inclusion

New Delhi: With more than 96 crore Indians entitled to cast votes between April 19 and June 1, the Election Commission (EC) is working to ensure that over 88 lakh persons with disabilities (PWDs) on the electoral roll are not left out of what is regarded as the biggest festival of democracy in the world.

PWDs are now enrolled in the electoral roll in four categories — voters with visual impairment, voters with speech and hearing disability, voters with locomotor disability and voters with other disabilities. A PWD voter can register in any of the four categories, either by submitting Form 6 through online registration, at the voter service centre, or through the Saksham-ECI app.

The EC also aims to ensure assured minimum facilities for PWDs in every polling station, including separate queues. Persons with visual impairments can take companions along to cast their vote.

The commission has issued a set of guidelines to political parties to ensure inclusivity and respect for the PWDs in political discourse. It has issued specific guidelines on using respectful language and abstaining from ableist terms that may be offensive or perpetuate stereotypes and prejudices.