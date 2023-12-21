ED probe into excise case attempt to stop AAP's popularity: AAP Minister

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday alleged that the ED probe into the excise policy case was an attempt to stop the Aam Aadmi Party's growth and popularity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday skipped the second summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, alleging they were issued at the behest of political rivals who wish to silence the voice of the opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi alleged, "The ED is investigating this case since the last two years. In the history of India, no other policy was investigated as much as this policy is being probed by a central agency."

Atishi claimed that the ED couldn't find any evidence of wrongdoing despite raiding several locations linked to AAP leaders.