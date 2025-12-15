Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED questions Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in Reliance Anil Ambani group case

The statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 08:06 IST
India NewsReliance GroupYES BankAnil Ambani

Follow us on :

Follow Us