ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money laundering case against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

A resident of Fazilka in Punjab, Bishnoi has been in jail since 2014 after he was arrested during an encounter with the Rajasthan Police.

He was shifted to Delhi's Tihar jail in 2021. He was later arrested by the Punjab Police on June 14, 2022, and shifted to the state in connection with the sensational murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.

Various police agencies keep taking him in custody in the cases being probed by them and hence Bishnoi keeps changing jails.