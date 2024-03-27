ED seeks cancellation of bail to Congress candidate Lal Singh in money laundering case

Srinagar: Days after his ‘ghar wapsi’, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved Jammu and Kashmir High Court for cancellation of bail to former minister and now Congress candidate from Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat Choudhary Lal Singh.

The two-time MP was arrested by the ED last year in an alleged money laundering case registered against an educational trust run by his wife and former MLA Kanta Andotra.

On November 23, 2023, a local court had granted interim bail to Singh, subject to certain conditions, which was later converted into a regular bail.

The ED has now moved the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail to the 65-year-old politician, who rejoined the Congress on March 20. However, the ED plea is yet to be taken up by the High Court.