Education minister didn't say anything on NEET in Lok Sabha; will keep raising issue: Rahul Gandhi

Asked if he was satisfied with the minister's response in the House, Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "The minister should give an answer... He spoke about the Supreme Court, he spoke about the prime minister, but perhaps he did not understand and was not able to tell what he was doing about it (NEET)."

When asked about the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the RSS, Gandhi said he was focused on the NEET issue.