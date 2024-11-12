'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla shares pic with 'divine company'

<p>BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday <a href="https://x.com/Shehzad_Ind/status/1856173476853244307" rel="nofollow">shared</a> a photo of himself on X sporting a tee-shirt with the quote '<em>Ek rahenge toh</em> safe <em>rahenge</em>.' </p><p>Regarding picture in which he was flanked by religious gurus Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Baba, the BJP spokesperson said that the message was not just on his tee but his heart as well. </p><p>The phrase has become popular ahead of the polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jharkhand-assembly-elections-2024">Jharkhand</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024">Maharashtra</a>, slated to be held on November 13 and 20 in the former, and just November 20 in the latter, with results out on November 23. </p><p>The phrase has been used as to complement the '<em>baatenge toh kaatenge</em>' message that has been put out ahead of the polls. </p><p>Poonawalla also shared an image showing PM Narendra Modi appreciating his sartorial choice. </p>.<p>BJP's '<em>baatenge toh kaatenge</em>' has, however, made the Mahayuti allies squirm, with many saying that Maharashtra has no place for divisions. The '<em>ek hai toh safe hai</em>' pitch came after dissatisfaction in their own camp.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | PM Modi reiterates 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan, Mallikarjun Kharge retaliates.<p>Since then, several top BJP leaders including Modi and Adityanath have used this phrase on multiple occasions in their political addresses in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, with a recent one coming on Sunday where Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing its "<em>shahi parivar</em>" (royal family) of attempting to break the ST-SC-OBC unity to "snatch away reservations under an evil design" while urging the crowd at a rally in Jharkhand to stay united, saying, '<em>Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge</em>' (stay united to stay safe)."</p><p>While Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in the poll-bound state today, the Congress posed questions to the Prime Minister, asking what the BJP is doing to prevent farmer suicides in the poll-bound state. </p><p>Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions to the PM ahead of his rallies in Chimur and Solapur and asked why has the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra.</p><p>In 2006, the Congress had passed the revolutionary Forest Rights Act (FRA) which granted Adivasis and forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage their own forests, and economically benefit from forest produce they collect, he pointed out.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>