Eknath Shinde donates Rs 11 crore for Ayodhya Ram mandir construction

Mumbai: Taking the cause of Hindutva further, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

Firebrand leader and orator-par-excellence Balasaheb Thackeray, who founded Shiv Sena in 1966 for the cause of Marathi manoos, had been part of Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde led a delegation to the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and met Shree Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai and handed over a cheque of Rs 11 crore.

The junior Shinde was accompanied by state Industries Minister Uday Samant, party spokespersons Naresh Mhaske, Ashish Kulkarni and party secretary Bhau Chowdhary.