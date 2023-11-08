Congress wants to complain to EC over free ration scheme extension, let them commit this 'sin': PM Modi

Eighty crore people will get free ration for the next five years, he added.

Modi also said he will continue to fight against corruption despite abuses being hurled at him.

People gave power to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their chief ministers were found involved in 'satta' (betting) and generating black money, he said.

Modi said that after 2014, the country’s economy climbed to 5th position from 10th, leaving behind the UK, which ruled the country for over 200 years.

“In 2014, when we came to power, the country’s economy was at the 10th position. Gradually it moved to 9th, 8th, 7th and 6th but nobody was talking about it. When it reached the 5th position and left behind the UK, which ruled the nation for 200 years, everybody was surprised and started looking at India,” he said.

Modi said during his third tenure as PM, he will take the country’s economy among the top three in the world.